Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

FILE - This March 4, 2019 file photo shows Timothy Ray Brown in Seattle. Brown, who made history as “the Berlin patient,” the first person known to be cured of HIV infection, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Palm Springs, Calif., according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen. He was 54. The cause was a return of the cancer that originally prompted the unusual bone marrow and stem cell transplants Brown received in 2007 and 2008, which for years seemed to have eliminated both his leukemia and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. (Source: Manuel Valdes)