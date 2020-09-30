SCDC: Mental health officer arrested for furnishing contraband to inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced the arrest of a mental health officer at the Gilliam Psychiatric Hospital.

Jhane Schenora King, 27, has been charged with furnishing a prisoner with contraband and misconduct in office.

Officials say King brought a gold necklace, photographs of herself, and food into Kirkland Correctional Institution, where the hospital is located. She later gave the items to an inmate.

King also allegedly engaged in a personal relationship with the inmate and shared several letters of a sexual nature with him.

SCDC says she has been fired from the hospital.

