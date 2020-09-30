RCSD arrest man for punching adult store employee in the face

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man wanted for punching a woman in the face outside an adult video store.
Lorenzo Patterson, 31, has been charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery.
On September 26, officials say a This Is It Video employee was sitting outside smoking a cigarette when Patterson walked up to her and hit her in the face.
Surveillance video showed him walking away, but then coming back and punching her in the face several more times.
Patterson was taken into custody on October 3 without incident.
He is facing additional charges of 2nd-degree burglary and vandalism in connection with outstanding warrants for two separate incidents.
Patterson is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
