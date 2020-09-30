LCSD searching for man wanted in connection with armed robbery

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
Officials are also searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.
Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.
Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.