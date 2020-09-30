‘Hallelujah’: Darlington Raceway to host two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, track officials, and members of NASCAR announced a second Cup Series race that’s coming to Darlington Raceway in 2021.
According to an announcement made Wednesday in Columbia, the first Cup Series race will run on May 9, 2021 during Mother’s Day weekend at Darlington Raceway.
The Southern 500 will also run on Sept. 5, 2021, during Labor Day weekend.
“This addition of a second race weekend at Darlington will allow one of our most historic and competitive tracks to play an even greater role on the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and will further expand the economic impact within the state of South Carolina,” said Lisa Kennedy, executive vice chair at NASCAR.
McMaster started his remarks with four words - “congratulations, thank you and hallelujah.”
“This is a renaissance for the Southern 500. It marks a great step forward,” the governor said.
