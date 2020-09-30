First Alert Forecast: Warming up today, then cooling back down Friday

Clouds build into Sunday as tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Models are indicating a tropical storm in the Gulf and some of the moisture reaches us in the form of clouds. The chance of showers is low, right around 20% . Highs are in the low to mid 70s. Some of that moisture lingers into Monday with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures warm up though, into the upper 70s.