First Alert Forecast: Warming up today, then cooling back down Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a lot of sunny days ahead and some chilly temps, too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
. Expect a lot of sunshine today! Highs will be in the lower 80s..
· A dry cold front moves through tonight, dropping our high temperatures into the low 70s Friday into the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Most of the weekend will be dry, but clouds build from tropical moisture and a few isolated showers are possible Sunday (20% chance).
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got a ton of sun today with high pressure over the region keeping things clear, and warm with a southwest flow. Highs reach the low 80s by this afternoon.
A rather strong, but dry, cold front will push through the Midlands tonight and will bring some wind with it too. Expect a northwest flow at around 10-20mph, especially Friday morning. We’re not expecting any clouds out of the system though, more sunshine and cooler temps with highs topping off in the low 70s.
The wind dies down and the atmosphere stabilizes and temps drop into the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday morning. Expect highs to remain in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Clouds build into Sunday as tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Models are indicating a tropical storm in the Gulf and some of the moisture reaches us in the form of clouds. The chance of showers is low, right around 20% . Highs are in the low to mid 70s. Some of that moisture lingers into Monday with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures warm up though, into the upper 70s.
Also, the tropics have been fairly quiet. However, an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean Sea has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves west-northwest. There’s a new tropical wave that has a 20% chance of developing within the next 5 days as well. We will track both closely!
Today: Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Breezy and Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Becoming Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low/mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
