First Alert Forecast: Get ready for morning temps in the 40s and 50s by the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a lot of sunny days ahead and some chilly weather, too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
. We’re tracking a lot of sunshine for Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 80s..
· A dry cold front moves by Thursday into Friday, dropping our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Bundle up!
· Most of the weekend will be dry, but a few isolated showers are possible Sunday (20% chance).
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the area as high pressure controls our weather. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Highs will warm into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
A dry cold front will drop through the area by Thursday into Friday, giving way to cooler weather by Friday into your weekend.
We’re tracking highs in the low to mid 70s Friday through Sunday. Morning temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday and Sunday. In fact, temperatures will range from 48 degrees to 53 degrees each day, so bundle up!
We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Sunday features partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible (20% chance), especially east, as a fast-moving front crosses the area. We’ll watch it closely.
High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s for most of next week.
Also, the tropics have been fairly quiet. However, an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean Sea has a medium chance of tropical development over the next few days as it moves west-northwest. We’ll track it closely.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.