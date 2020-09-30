Caught on Camera: RCSD looking for man seen punching woman in the face

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man caught on camera punching a woman in the face outside an adult video store is wanted for assault.
It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at This Is It Video, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Deputies say an employee was sitting outside smoking a cigarette when a man walked up to her and hit her in the face. Video shows him walking away, but then coming back and punching her in the face several more times.
Surveillance video caught what happened:
Deputies hope someone will recognize the suspect and help identify him.
Anyone who recognizes the man should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online at crimesc.com or using the P3 Tips App.
