Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early screening saves lives

With COVID precautions in mind, I still wanted to keep my appointments. So, this year, an annual visit to my OBGYN found a lump in my breast my doctor believed could be fibroadenoma - a benign tumor that can be common. After a trip to the Prisma Health Breast Center, an ultrasound revealed the lump was not anything serious, just a mass of lumpy tissue. A relief for sure – but for some women, skipping that yearly appointment could be a different story.