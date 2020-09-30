Blythewood HS principal responds to controversial pictures of students

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The principal of Blythewood High School has issued a statement in response to controversial pictures posted by a student on social media.
One picture shows a student in what appears to be blackface, standing with her foot on the back of another student, dressed in all white. The other is a close-up of the student in what can be interpreted as blackface smiling at the camera and holding up nine fingers.
They were posted with the caption, “Let’s go Freshman (sic)!!!! WE ROCK!!!! Stomping out the competition!!!” and tagged the school’s student government.
Principal Matt Sherman said the students' attire was part of the school’s Spirit Week, during which students were asked to wear colors based on their class.
Freshmen were to wear black, sophomores to wear navy, juniors to wear white and seniors to wear gold. The school’s colors are navy, white and gold.
Sherman said the photos do not support the goal or intent of Spirit Week.
“We immediately recognized that the tweet was inappropriate and insensitive and took measures to have the post removed,” Sherman said. “Like many of you, I am disappointed and hurt that something associated with our Spirit Week caused pain to members of our Blythewood family and to our community.”
He posted his full statement on Twitter:
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis released the following statement:
WIS does not have permission to share the pictures in question, and the tweet has been removed. But screenshots of the post are circulating on social media.
