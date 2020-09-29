WIS to partner with Lexington One, The Post & Courier to host congressional debate between Wilson, Boroughs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is partnering with Lexington County School District One and The Post and Courier to host the only debate between Republican Congressman Joe Wilson and Democratic Challenger Adair Ford Boroughs.
The debate in South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District will air live on WIS at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20. It is being held in the Performing Arts Center at River Bluff High School.
WIS Anchor Judi Gatson and The Post & Courier reporter Avery Wilks will serve as moderators. Students from Lexington District One’s Center for Law and Global Policy will take part by asking the candidates questions.
At the same time, students from the Center for Media Arts, Design, and Production will work alongside WIS crews during the live broadcast.
