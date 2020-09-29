UofSC reports fewer than 40 active COVID-19 cases on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported on campus.
As of Monday, Sept. 28, there are a total of 33 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.
Of those cases, 29 are students and 4 are employees.
This is a decrease of active cases since last Thursday.
Note those are active cases -- meaning those people are currently infected.
When looking at the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1, the number of cases decreased to 2,387.
As of Monday, 98.43% of the school’s isolation space is available and 1.57% of the school’s isolation space is in use.
The current campus status alert level is at “new normal.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.