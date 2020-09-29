Two years later, RNE quarterback relives heart attack story on World Heart Day

He said it was divine luck that a group of local firefighters decided to try playing at the gym that day. They were there when he collapsed, administering immediate medical care and CPR. Boyd went from Prisma Health Richland for emergency treatment to MUSC for surgery. A doctor diagnosed him with cardiomegaly – or enlargement of the heart – likely due to a congenital heart defect. Doctors immediately operated and placed a defibrillator in his chest.