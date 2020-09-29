Sumter deputies in search of missing 25-year-old last seen in August

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Sein.
Deputies said the 25-year-old man was last seen by his family on August 20.
Sein is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officials said he drives a pearl-colored 2000 Lexus SU RX300 with a temporary paper tag. The car also has damage to its body.
If you have seen Sein, please call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
