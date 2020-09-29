Sumter Co. woman asking for paved road over flooding, safety concerns

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday’s rain had Sherry Armstrong bracing for flooding in her front yard.
Armstrong lives on Bluebird Drive in Sumter County and said she’s been there since 2003.
She said Bluebird Drive became a gravel road in the mid-2000′s and issues followed.
Armstrong said regular grading by the county public works department has pushed rocks into her front yard, removing a foot and a half of grass along her property line. Public works records show rock roads are graded roughly once every two months.
She said bad actors speed down the gravel road and leave trash. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department did confirm it receives reckless driving calls “on rare occasions” from the road and it’s on a property checklist.
She said the third challenge is flooding, and she provided WIS with photos of her yard she said were from the last year.
“I have grandchildren that stay here or I have pets that stay here, you can’t let your pet out if you’re flooded up to your house, you can’t let them out. You can’t let your grandchildren go outside and play if you feel the water is going to come up to your house again,” she said.
“You can’t have them on the road riding a bike or anything if you have the riff-raff speeding on your road to tear it up. It’s just turning into an unsafe area, and it was never like that before.”
She said a paved road would address all three issues, and she’s reached out to the public works department without success.
“Frustrating to where it’s giving you gray hair. Frustrating to where it’s, people’s tax dollars not getting used properly. That’s how I feel about it. If they would pay this road, they could use those tax dollars for other purposes that need to be done,” she said.
The department is in the process of paving roads around the county, however, Bluebird Drive is not on the list.
County Administrator Greg Mixon said it’ll likely be years before the road is paved, and it faces qualification challenges.
Sumter County grades roads for paving based on a variety of factors including cost, length of the road, and the number of residents on the road.
Mixon said the low number of residents on Bluebird Drive will likely put it behind other projects.
He said the county will begin gathering feedback for a new set of roads to pave in 2021, with the paving ultimately coming in 2024.
In the meantime, he said residents should reach out about maintenance concerns.
