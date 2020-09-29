RCSD: Man wanted in connection with armed robbery at Walmart on Killian Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Walmart on Killian Road.
Around 5:20 p.m., on September 20, deputies were dispatched to the store after receiving reports of an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, an employee told deputies that a man walked out of the store with a car battery that he had not paid for.
When the employee tried to stop the man he pulled out a knife and said “I’ve got something for you.”
The employee said they hid behind a car while the man fled the scene in a cream-colored Chrysler 300.
RCSD has released a surveillance video of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.
Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
