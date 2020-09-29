Pelion High postpones 2 varsity football games after COVID-19 exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A COVID-19 exposure has forced the Pelion High varsity football team to postpone a pair of its games due to a positive exposure to COVID-19.
According to officials with Lexington School District One, the positive exposure has kept the team from playing or practicing.
According to the district, “any COVID-19 exposure results in the quarantining of direct exposure (close contact for more than 15 minutes within less than six feet) to an individual(s) that tested positive for COVID-19.”
The number of players or coaches associated with the team who were exposed was not released by the district.
Pelion was slated to play Silver Bluff on October 2 and Wade Hampton on October 9.
Officials said both of those games will be rescheduled.
This is the third Lexington One football program to have its schedule impacted by COVID-19 this month.
The decision to postpones the two varsity football games does not impact the school’s junior varsity or B-team programs.
