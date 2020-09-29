Gamecocks hope to have more receivers involved in passing game this week vs. Florida

“We need some more guys to step up,” Muschamp said in Tuesday’s media availability. “You’ve got to win in man coverage in this league. We had some guys targeted and other opportunities. If you can’t create separation, it’s hard to throw it to you. So, we’re not just going to throw to a guy that can’t get open. At the end of the day, we’ve got to look at some other guys. Luke Doty’s going to have some opportunities. If you can’t win in man coverage, it’s hard to throw it to you. We’re going to see man coverage Saturday. We’re going to see it for the rest of the year in our league and that’s just part of it, especially in those ‘deny the ball’ downs in third-and-6 or less. That’s what you’re going to see. You’ve got to win versus man coverage.”