Former Orangeburg bowling alley to become social justice museum

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A former bowling alley in Orangeburg will now serve as a civil rights museum.
The All-Star Bowling Alley, which was known as the starting point of the Orangeburg Massacre, has been acquired by the Center for Creative Partnerships. The group plans to create the Orangeburg National Center for Justice. The bowling alley, along with a former jewelry store that was next to the bowling alley, will serve as a museum and education center for social justice.
Ellen Zisholtz, the president of the Center for Creative Partnerships, said she hopes the center will provide knowledge of past events to future generations.
“They’re really the future of this country. So that’s one of the things that we’re going to work on here. To make sure that the young people here know about their history, now about what went on in the Orangeburg massacre,” said Zisholtz.
The project is not funded and the organization is seeking further funding to help with necessary renovations.
