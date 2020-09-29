FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for strong storms, then cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Strong storms are possible this afteroon. Then, we turn our attention to some cooler weather.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day for heavy rain and strong storms. A cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the Midlands, with the biggest threat for strong/severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80%.
· Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds and localized flooding. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Turn around, don’t drown.
· Isolated showers are also possible Wednesday before our skies gradually clear. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Highs will warm into the low 80s Thursday before another cold front moves in, dropping our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Here comes a strong cold front! Aloft we have a large trough in the jet stream and these two will bring the chance of severe weather by this afternoon into the evening. There’s an 80% chance of rain and storms this afternoon around 2pm to 7pm, then showers are expected after 7pm to around 11pm. Storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds. There’s a small chance of a tornado as well. Skies clear up after 11pm and temperatures drop into the mid 50s.
Cooler air settles in Wednesday and we have high temps in the mid 70s with sunny skies as high pressure builds.
Lows are in the mid 50s Thursday morning. We have plenty of sunshine with temps climbing into the low 80s as high pressure sticks over the region.
Then another cold front will push through Thursday night into Friday. But this time we don’t have enough moisture to warrant a chance of rain, even too many clouds! Expect lows in the upper 50s Friday morning and highs in the low 70s. Saturday looks very similar.
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. An area of disturbed weather could develop in the western Caribbean Sea over the next few days. We’ll track it closely.
Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Strong Storms Possible (80%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. 20% chance of a shower. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.