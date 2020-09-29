FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for strong storms, then cooler weather moves in

Here comes a strong cold front! Aloft we have a large trough in the jet stream and these two will bring the chance of severe weather by this afternoon into the evening. There’s an 80% chance of rain and storms this afternoon around 2pm to 7pm, then showers are expected after 7pm to around 11pm. Storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds. There’s a small chance of a tornado as well. Skies clear up after 11pm and temperatures drop into the mid 50s.