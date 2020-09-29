FIRST ALERT: Sunny & Cooler Today, then a brief warm-up tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you like nice weather?! Then you are in luck!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· The sun is out in full force today with cooler temps in the mid to upper 70s.
· Highs will warm into the low 80s Thursday before another cold front moves in, dropping our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Most of the weekend will be dry, but a few isolated showers are possible Sunday (20% chance).
First Alert Weather Story:
High pressure builds and the sun is out today. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.
Southwest flow will help warm us back up to close to average Thursday. morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the low 80s.
Another cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs are cooler behind the front, into the mid 70s. There’s not enough moisture to warrant a chance of rain, so it looks like it will be a dry frontal passage.
Saturday is cool with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs reaching the low 70s.
A trough in the jet stream swings over and brings a small chance of showers on Sunday, just 20%. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 70s.
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. However, an area of disturbed weather could develop in the western Caribbean Sea over the next few days. Right now it has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression. We’ll track it closely.
Today: AM Clouds. Then, Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low/mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
