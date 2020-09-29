FIRST ALERT: The storms move east, then more sunshine & cooler temps move in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Better weather is headed our way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· This evening is a First Alert. A cold front will push scattered showers and storms through the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Gusty winds are also possible.
. The rain should dissipate a bit overnight, giving way to mostly/partly cloudy skies. Lows will cool into the mid 50s.
· A few morning clouds are possible Wednesday before our skies become mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Highs will warm into the low 80s Thursday before another cold front moves in, dropping our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Most of the weekend will be dry, but a few isolated showers are possible Sunday (20% chance).
First Alert Weather Story:
This evening is a First Alert. A cold front will continue pushing east across the Palmetto State. As it does so, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Gusty winds are also possible as the front pushes the moisture eastward. Otherwise, the rain should dissipate a bit overnight, giving way to mostly to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will cool into the mid 50s.
A few clouds are possible early Wednesday before our skies become mostly sunny. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
Highs will warm into the lower 80s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
Then, another cold front drops through the area by Friday, giving way to cooler weather. We’re tracking highs in the low to mid 70s Friday through your weekend. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s this weekend, so bundle up!
We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Sunday features partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible (20% chance).
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. However, an area of disturbed weather could develop in the western Caribbean Sea over the next few days. We’ll track it closely.
Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40-50%). Isolated Storms Possible Early. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: AM Clouds. Then, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
