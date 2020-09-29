5 days left to register for 2020 General Election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is fast approaching.
The South Carolina State Election Commission says that you must be registered by Oct. 4 to vote in the 2020 General Election.
Voters should prepare for election day by checking to make sure their registration is current. You can do this by visiting scVOTES.org and click “Check My Registration.”
Voters not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including citizens who:
- Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered.
- Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.
- Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.
- Requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card.
- Must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 4.
Register Using a By-Mail Application
- Forms available at county voter registration offices and scVOTES.org.
- Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office.
- Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 4.
- Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, October 5.*
Register in Person
- At your county voter registration office by 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 2 (unless your county holds weekend hours, check locally).
From Oct. 5 to Nov. 2 in-person absentee voting will be available at county voter registration and election offices and extension offices. Click here for a list of absentee voting locations.
The deadline to apply for an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 24. The deadline to return absentee by mail ballots in on Election Day. Mailed applications will only be accepted if postmarked by Oct. 5. All other registration methods must have been completed by Oct. 4.
