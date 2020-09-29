Columbia sees spike in large parties during first home game weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite the big loss for the Gamecocks on Saturday night, it didn’t stop some parties from happening.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department said they issued 7 citations or verbal warnings for house parties that were in violation of Governor McMaster’s state of emergency. The citations are in response to a City of Columbia ordinance aimed at penalizing landlords for parties in violation of the Governor’s order.
The size of the parties ranged from about 20 to 300 people. CPD officials said that all 7 of the locations were docked 10 points, resulting in a $500 dollar fine.
The parties are something that Mayor Steve Benjamin said is concerning.
“When I see dozens or scores or hundreds of people gathered in close contact, without face masks, it gives me grave concern,” Mayor Benjamin said.
CPD cited a 300 person party at Reign Living at the Stadium, a 100 person party at a house on Laurens Street, and a 25 person party at Granby Mills Apartments.
“It’s crystal clear that in a crowd of 300 people in the middle of the pandemic, it’s a bad idea for a number of reasons,” Benjamin said.
The other four parties were given verbal warnings for gatherings ranging from 20 to 55 people. They include a 20 to 30 person party at the Empire Apartments, a 20 person gathering at a house on Meadows Street, a 55 person gathering at a house on Harden Street, a 25 person gathering at a house on Heyward Street, and a 15 to 20 person party at a house on Greene Street.
The citation or verbal warning came with a 10 point deduction for all 7 locations. If the property owner has over 15 points, they could lose their permit.
Mayor Benjamin said overall, he feels like the ordinance is working.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that several parties that would have happened have not happened because of the ordinance,” Benjamin said.
Councilman Duvall said that there were more people following the ordinance over the weekend, than breaking it.
“We have to be able to do both; we have to be able to enjoy SEC’s University of South Carolina football, but aware of the public health hazards that crowds can have,” Councilman Duvall said.
U of SC university officials said they are aware of a number of off-campus gatherings but have not issued any interim suspensions as a result of the activities.
The Columbia Fire Department said they issued a summons to appear in Court to Lucky’s bar in Columbia on Friday night for being overcapacity.
CPD officials said they had issued 21 citations for large gathering violating Governor McMaster’s order prior to September 21st. Those citations were given to various apartment complexes including The Hub, Granby Mills, Cottages at the Mill, Palmetto Compress, and Olympia Mills, along citations given to individual homes.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.