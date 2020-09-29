Body of 2nd missing Georgetown County boater found, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a second man’s body has been recovered from the Sampit River where crews have been searching for a boater who disappeared.
The body of 33-year-old Kinsley Johnson, the second of two men reported missing, was found Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. An SCDNR boat crew found the body of Marquis Mickel Monday at approximately 4:25 p.m. less than a quarter-mile from the Carroll A. Campbell Boat Landing, where the two missing boaters departed from.
Officials with the sheriff’s office say both men had been missing since Saturday. Georgetown County deputies helped with the recovery.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources crews rejoined the Coast Guard at daybreak Tuesday to search for Johnson.
SCDNR officials said Johnson was recovered at 11:45 a.m. after their crews spotted him on the surface of the water as a dive team were preparing to dive. In addition, authorities said the sunken vessel was located using sonar equipment, approximately 150 yards downstream of the Highway 17 bridge.
The body of the first boater found, Marquis Mickel, was found by an SCDNR boat crew at 4:25 p.m. on Monday a quarter-mile upstream from the location of the found boat.
“Neither man was wearing a life jacket when recovered,” SCDNR officials said.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson has requested autopsies at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
“We greatly appreciate the hard work of our federal and local partners, as well as our own officers, in bringing a resolution to this difficult search,” said Lt. Angus MacBride, who coordinated the search effort for SCDNR.
Authorities said an investigation into the cause of incident will be conducted by the SCDNR Boating Investigations Unit.
