Authorities searching for human fetus at home near downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a human fetus at a home in Columbia on Wallace Street in the Cottontown subdivision.
Officials with the Lexington Police Department said they were given information by several sources that a human fetus was delivered by a woman and her home in Lexington. The woman, according to police, took the fetus to a home in Columbia where it was buried.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is also on the scene assisting with executing a search warrant. There is also an anthropologist on the scene.
Officials are also using cadaver dogs as part of the search.
At this point, no remains have been found.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed that police have been in the area since 9 p.m. Monday night. Fisher also said neighbors should not be alarmed as they believe this is an isolated incident.
Lexington Police is expected to provide an update later.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
