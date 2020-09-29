Authorities recover body of one missing boater in Georgetown County; search continues for second

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday night that the body of one of the missing boaters has been found.
Authorities recovered the body of 35-year-old Marquis Mickel from the Sampit River near Carroll Campbell Marina.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol units discovered Carroll Campbell Marina as an area of interest on Monday in the search for the two men using side-scan sonar, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded with a dive team.
Mickel and Kinsley Johnson left Saturday and were last seen near the Sampit River aboard a jon boat. Family said that the two were supposed to go fishing for a few hours, but then they never heard from them.
Suette Mickel, Marquis' sister, said he had just bought the boat and was excited to take it out for a ride.
“He bought a boat, he had it fixed, it was working and he wanted to try his boat out on the water to fish,” said Suette Mickel.
The family said the two men were cousins but had a bond like brothers and loved to fish.
“They’re always together, like two peas in a pod,” Tasha Johnson, Kinsley’s sister, said.
The family added that this was their first time on a boat.
“They’re familiar with the area, but I don’t think they’re familiar once they get on water,” Tasha Johnson said.
The search for Johnson continues.
This has been a multi-agency search, with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard, SCDNR and Midway Fire Rescue all helping in the search.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson has requested an autopsy for Mickel at Grand Strand Regional Hospital.
