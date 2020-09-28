OSHA data shows more than 250 SC whistleblower complaints over COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whistleblowers in South Carolina are asking for help in protecting employees from COVID-19.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published data in September showing at least 255 closed and valid complaints about COVID-19 business procedures in South Carolina as of Sept. 6.
The complaints encompassed businesses of all sizes, and even state agencies.
The data comes from OSHA on the federal level but reflects both state and federal complaints. S.C. OSHA Communications Director Lesia Kudelka said the agency cannot speak for federal OSHA, but described “valid complaint” in the following terms:
"A valid complaint does not necessarily mean that SC OSHA determined there were violations of the state OSHA law. Valid means that it met the criteria required for SC OSHA to review the allegations made by a complainant.
For example, OSHA has to determine:
1) Is the complaint signed and is it from an employee or employer?
2) Would the allegations, if true, be a violation of state OSHA law?"
WIS found 46 valid complaints connected to businesses or agencies in Richland and Lexington Counties from March through August.
Complaints varied but included concerns involving social distancing, sick employees, and a lack of PPE.
A complaint about the Department of Health and Environmental Control from May 28 stated the following:
"1. There are no signs posted at the loading docks and mailrooms about COVID-19. There is no information about my risk level of exposure to COVID-19 and the type of personal protective equipment needed for these areas. There was one employee who worked in the mail with flu-like symptoms.
2. There are no hygiene and infection controls practices including social distancing among delivery personal to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the docks and mailrooms. They have held meetings in an 8′ x 10′ office with six drivers.
3. The employer does not have regular housekeeping practices including routine cleaning and disinfecting the mail bins and loading carts at the docks and mailrooms.
There are no guidelines or procedures informing us how handle and transport COVID-19 lab samples packages. Also, COVID-19 lab sample packages are not labeled. There have been cases where the COVID-19 lab sample packages have pop open."
WIS contacted DHEC about the complaint, and its spokesperson said she would look into it. A complaint on the S.C. Department of Mental Health from June 5 included the following:"(1) The employee has not taken any precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 such as a pandemic plan, education and awareness, social distancing and providing personal protective equipment. One employee has tested positive for the virus. The employer has allowed that employee to return back to work after one week of quarantine.
(2) There are no regular housekeeping practices including routine cleaning and disinfection of surfaces in restrooms and work areas as of June 2, 2020."
Department spokesperson Tracy LaPointe said the complaint was “dismissed.”
She sent a statement from Debbie Calcote, the SCDMH deputy director over the Division of Administrative Services.
“SCDMH received notification of the complaint, and, as required, supplied information documenting its practices to safeguard employee health during the Pandemic. OSHA accepted SCDMH’s response, did not investigate further, take any action, or make recommendations.”
Kudelka sent WIS the following statement on how S.C. OSHA is investigating complaints.
“Most of the complaints were handled by phone/letter. In this case, a company was made aware of the allegations and asked to investigate internally and report back to SC OSHA. SC OSHA also took this time to further educate the employers it investigated on how to provide safe and healthy worksites during the pandemic. If an onsite investigation is conducted, SC OSHA has up to 6 months to complete the investigation and issue citations, if any.”
The federal data does not show that DHEC or SCDMH were inspected.
National Employment Law Project Worker Health and Safety Program Director Debbie Berkowitz said more inspections need to be done.
She is a former OSHA Policy Advisor.
“The significance of this data list is that OSHA has done nothing. That OSHA has totally failed in this pandemic. In this administration, OSHA is missing and South Carolina did not step up like other states when federal OSHA decided not to do anything to do something,” she said.
She said workers are now “on their own” but encouraged them to continue to file complaints with OSHA for paperwork.
She also recommended calling DHEC and Governor Henry McMaster’s office about concerns.
The federal OSHA data shows only one complaint triggered an inspection out of the 46 connected to Richland and Lexington counties.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.