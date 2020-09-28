One dead after shooting in Camden on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Kirkwood Community that left one person dead on Sunday.
Officials said the shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Carlos Street.
At this point, details about the shooting are limited. Also, a description of the suspect has not been released.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
