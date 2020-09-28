One dead after shooting in Camden on Sunday

One dead after shooting in Camden on Sunday
Generic crime scene image (Source: Gray)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 28, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 4:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Kirkwood Community that left one person dead on Sunday.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Carlos Street.

At this point, details about the shooting are limited. Also, a description of the suspect has not been released.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.