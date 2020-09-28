Gamecocks to face Vandy at noon on Oct. 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina now knows what time they will face Vanderbilt on Oct. 10.
Officials with the Southeastern Conference announced the Gamecocks and Commodores will square off in Nashville at noon.
Carolina has won the last 11 meetings against Vandy. The last meeting saw the Gamecocks come away with a 24-7 win over their SEC rival at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2019.
Overall, the Gamecocks are 25-4 against the Commodores all-time.
This week, Carolina travels to Gainesville to face No. 3 Florida.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.