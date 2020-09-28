Four arrested in connection with shooting death of 72-year-old Newberry woman

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 72-year-old woman in Newberry.
Terrance Christopher Dukquan Abrams, 22, Kiddiocus Dajohn Johnson, 29, Oshavius Markeis Johnson, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile have all been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.
Although juveniles are normally not identified, Oshavius Johnson is being charged as an adult.
On September 26, around 11:20 p.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department were called to Holloway Street in reference to gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers found 72-year-old Carolyn Sims, of Newberry, who had been shot at least once.
She told officers that people in a car and a truck were shooting at each other and that she was hit in the crossfire as she was getting out of her vehicle.
Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the victim was taken to the Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center. While on the way to the hospital, Sims went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The coroner shared Sims' name on Monday but did not state her cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Newberry police added that investigators and officers talked with other neighbors near the scene who told them that they heard shots, but no one saw anything that would help in their investigation.
“This was a tragedy that took the life of an innocent victim,” Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said. “This senseless gun violence must stop. We will work tirelessly to find the persons responsible for this crime and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”
McClurkin thanks his team at the police department for their dedication and hard work that led to the arrests of the suspects.
“We will be working with the Eighth Circuit Solicitors Office to prosecute the individuals already charged in this case,” he said. "This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate additional individuals to be charged in this case.
