FIRST ALERT: Tuesday is an Alert Day for strong storms, then cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Strong storms are possible Tuesday. Then, we turn our attention to some cooler weather.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and strong storms. The cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the Midlands, with the biggest threat for strong/severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80%.
· Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds and localized flooding. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Turn around, don’t drown.
· Isolated showers are also possible Wednesday before our skies gradually clear. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Highs will warm into the upper 70s Thursday before another cold front moves in, dropping our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two are possible as a cold front pushes closer to the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tuesday is an Alert Day! The cold front will swing through the Midlands through the day, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, especially by afternoon and evening, so heads up!
Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado either. In fact, parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for strong storms Tuesday. Localized flooding is possible. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain chances are around 80%. High temperatures will be in the 80s.
An isolated shower is possible early Wednesday before our skies clear as the front pushes farther east. Highs will drop into the lower 70s.
Highs will warm into the upper 70s Thursday. Then, another cold front drops through the area by Friday, giving way to cooler weather. We’re tracking highs in the low to mid 70s Friday through your weekend.
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. An area of disturbed weather could develop in the western Caribbean Sea over the next few days. We’ll track it closely.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers Possible (30%). Isolated Storms Possible. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Strong Storms Possible (80%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
