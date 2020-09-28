Deputies in Sumter searching for missing 37-year-old woman with ‘history of mental illness’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 37-year-old Shannon Gould.
Officials said Gould was last seen between September 17 and 18 at a family member’s home on Dorsey Drive.
Deputies do not have a description of the outfit Gould was last wearing, but they said she is known to carry a black backpack with flowers on it.
According to the sheriff’s office, Gould also has a history of mental illness.
Gould is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo on the back of her left hand.
If you have seen her, please -call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.