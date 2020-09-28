Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in collision on SC Hwy 213

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has died following a collision on SC Hwy 213 near Fairview Church Road.
The accident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on SC Hwy 213 when it struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.
The pedestrian was transported to Prisma Health Richland where they died from their injuries.
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 20-year-old Jaylan Hamilton.
The driver and the passenger in the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate this accident.
