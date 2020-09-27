71-year-old Newberry woman killed in shooting, police investigating

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a 71-year-old Newberry woman was shot and killed while getting out of her car Saturday night.
Around 11:20 p.m. officers with the Newberry Police Department were called to Holloway Street in reference to gunshots and a person who had been shot.
Officers found the 71-year-old woman, she told officers that people in a car and a truck, were shooting and that she was hit as she was getting out of her vehicle.
Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the victim was taken to the Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center. While on the way to the hospital, the woman went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Newberry police added that investigators and officers talked with other neighbors near the scene who told them that they heard shots, but no one saw anything that would help in their investigation.
“This was a tragedy that took the life of an innocent victim,” Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said. “This senseless gun violence must stop. We will work tirelessly to find the persons responsible for this crime and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”
. McClurkin asks that if anyone has information, please contact Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.
