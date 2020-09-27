SCHP: Pedestrian killed in collision on SC Hwy 213

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has died following a collision on SC Hwy 213 near Fairview Church Road.
The accident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on SC Hwy 213 when it struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
The driver and the passenger in the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.