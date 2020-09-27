One person dies days after being intentionally hit by a driver, deputies say

BELTON, S.C. (WYFF) - A man has died, days after Anderson County deputies say they and another person were intentionally hit by a car.
Sgt. J.T. Foster said deputies and other emergency responders were called to the Oak Forest Apartment complex at 601 Calhoun Road in Belton about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies said two adults were hit and injured when a man intentionally drove a vehicle into them.
Saturday, Foster confirmed one of those people had died.
The coroner identified him as Butch Keith Barbre, 52, of Piedmont.
The suspect, Brandon Taylor, was arrested Friday morning and was charged with attempted murder.
Foster said upgraded charges are pending.
