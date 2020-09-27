FIRST ALERT - Tuesday is an Alert Day for Strong Showers and Storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-First Alert Tuesday - The Marginal Risk has been issued for the eastern part of the viewing area, as a cold front prepares to cross the area from the west
-Storm chances go up to 30% for today to 70% by Tuesday
-Expect daytime highs in the low 80s today through Tuesday, a cold front will drop the temperatures starting Wednesday
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Soggy and unsettled weather will stick with us for the next several days. Low level moisture has been lingering in the area with a slow-moving cold front that has been in the state for the last several days. Monday will feature widely scattered showers and storms. The storms are not expected to become severe, but we could see a few downpours with gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT TUESDAY - A cold front will cross the area Tuesday and bring a continuation of the unsettled weather. The storms that arrive have a pretty good chance of becoming severe. There is a Marginal Risk of strong storms for the area. The showers will be scattered, but contain gusty winds and areas of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. The showers and storms will continue overnight and into Wednesday.
Temperatures will take a dramatic drop starting Wednesday. Daytime highs will settle in the 70s will overnight lows near 50.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: 50% Chance for showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s.
First Alert Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms (70%). Highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: An early morning shower (30%) with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Thursday: More sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.