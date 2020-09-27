Deputies arrest wanted man, two others in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jeffrey Adam Flowers who was wanted for burglary.
Deputies also arrested two other people in the same Red Bank home on Friday.
According to arrest warrants, Flowers, is facing a charge of second-degree burglary.
The other two people arrested are 28-year-old Michael Lee Pendleton and 30-year-old Cynara Deshay Davis.
When deputies arrived at the home on South Lake Drive, Davis was found carrying a bag with marijuana, a digital scale and packaging items. She is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to Sheriff Koon.
“We were looking for Flowers on an active warrant for a previous burglary charge,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Pendleton was one of the many other people at the house and we discovered he was wanted on a bench warrant and a narcotics warrant in a neighboring jurisdiction.”
All three were arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. According to LCSD, Davis was released after meeting the conditions of her bond.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.