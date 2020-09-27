Affidavit: Man arrested after threatening to slap police officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested and charged after police say a man threatened to harm an officer after a traffic stop.
Daryl Malloy has been charged with disorderly conduct and threatening the life, person or family or public official or public employee for an incident Aug. 31.
Officers were dispatched to the area of America Street and South Street at 7:21 p.m. in regards to reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers reported seeing a car speed away from the scene and attempted a traffic stop.
Court documents say a large hostile crowd started to form around the officers and an officer was assaulted during an altercation between them and Malloy.
Additional officers assisted with crowd control when Malloy approached one of them and reportedly said, “Get your ******* supervisor before I slap the *** out of you." Police say Malloy said this while being held back by another person.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.