19-year-old charged after deadly crash in Pickens County; 2 children taken to hospital, troopers say

EASLEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A teenager is in an Upstate jail facing charges after a deadly crash Friday in Pickens County.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 183 at Old Vinland School Road, near Farrs Bridge Road, troopers said. That’s about 3 miles south of Dacusville.
Trooper Joe Hovis said Andrew Brezeale, 19, of Easley, was heading north in a 2016 Ford pickup on Highway 183 when he went left of center, striking a 2014 Toyota head-on.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, Hovis said. The victim’s name has not been released.
A 5-year-old and an 8-year-old child were restrained passengers in the Toyota, according to Hovis.
Both children were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, but their conditions were not released.
Brezeale was arrested and charged with one count of felony DUI with death and two counts of DUI with great bodily injury, Hovis said.
He is in the Pickens County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.