Data: Parts of SC see decline in business license applications, development

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina saw a “sharp decline” in new business development in numerous municipalities and counties across the state, according to new data from the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce.
The SCSBCC’s data showed that between the months of April and July, the number of new business licenses fell by 946, or just over 31%, compared to that same timeframe in 2019.
Horry County was among those that submitted data to the SCSBCC and saw 311 fewer business licenses between April and July, also a 31% drop from last year.
The SCSBCC also said if these results reflect similar experiences in other states, the implication for economic recovery could be severe.
Click here for more information and to view the SCSBCC’s full data.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.