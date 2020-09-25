Upstate police officer killed in head-on crash, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Anderson City police officer was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the Highway 24 bridge, also known as the Double Bridges.
Anderson police department officials identified the officer as Ethan Kaskin.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Kaskin was driving west on the bridge and another vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old from Anderson, was headed east on the bridge.
The 22-year-old driver’s SUV crossed the centerline and hit Kaskin’s SUV head-on, troopers said.
Kaskin died at the scene.
Coroner Greg Shore said Kaskin was on the department’s investigation team.
Shore said Kaskin was not on duty at the time of the crash and was headed home after working out.
The other driver was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
