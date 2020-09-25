UofSC reports fewer than 100 active COVID-19 cases on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina says fewer than 100 people on campus have COVID-19 as of Friday evening’s update.
There are a total of 88 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.
Of those cases, 84 are students and four are employees.
This is a slight decrease of active cases since Tuesday.
While isolation and quarantine space on campus neared maximum capacity in early September, now only 3.86% of it is in use.
The current campus status alert level is at “new normal.”
Some say the university is reporting fewer cases because fewer people are being tested now.
Testing has indeed dropped since the start of the semester, when 2,000 to 2,500 tests were reported during the same amount of time that 1,000 to 1,500 tests are being reported now.
But the percent positive has dropped dramatically.
Between Sept. 22 and 24, UofSC says it’s tested 1,560 people and only nine people tested positive -- meaning the percent positive rate is lower than 1%. (There are 296 test results pending at this time.)
Compare that to data from the end of August.
From Aug. 28 to 31, UofSC said it tested 2,318 people and 610 tested positive -- meaning the percent positive rate was 26.3%.
Since Aug. 1, there have been a total of 21,127 people tested at UofSC with a percent positive rate at 9.96%.
The total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1 is 2,369.
