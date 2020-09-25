‘This virus is NO JOKE’: Irmo mayor, wife test positive for COVID-19

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Irmo Mayor Barry Walker, Sr. announced he and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19.
Walker said he and his wife were tested on Sunday and received the positive results on Wednesday. In a statement released Friday, he said he and his wife experienced a severe lack of energy and “neither of us can taste or smell.”
“I have been ever vigilant about wearing my mask in public and I’ve encouraged others to do so as well,” he said. “Please understand this virus is NO JOKE.”
Walker noted that he and his wife will remain in quarantine and isolate for the next week.
“While Susan and I are doing OK and are [expected] to make a full recovery, our symptoms have been difficult,” Walker said in the statement sent out to residents on Friday.
The Irmo mayor said he requires weekly dialysis as a kidney patient. With this underlying health condition, Walker added the virus compromises his immune system.
Walker is encouraging everyone to practice “common-sense measures” such as wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and using hand sanitizer in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
