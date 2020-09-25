Richland One announces safety protocols for fans at football stadiums

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With teams from the South Carolina High School League beginning their football seasons on Friday night, Richland School District One has unveiled its safety protocols for fans attending games at stadiums within the district.
Fans will be required to maintain social distancing at games by sitting only in the marked sections of the bleachers. Only two people will be allowed to sit together in the marked sections.
Anyone who attends a game at a Richland One stadium will be required to wear a mask. Anyone who does not have a mask will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Richland One will not provide masks for sporting events.
If you wish to attend a football game, you must purchase your ticket electronically on the school’s athletics website. Cash will not be accepted at the ticket gate.
Richland One middle school games, however, will sell tickets at the gate and cash will be accepted.
Fans will not be allowed to tailgate at games this year. Also, fans should find their seats after entering the stadium.
Fans are expected to leave the stadium once the game ends.
“Our number one priority is to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible,” said Richland One Athletics Director Bob Matz. “We ask that all spectators please follow all stadium protocols so that we can protect everyone’s health and keep having fans in our stands. We encourage fans and supporters to keep up with any changes that could occur throughout the year by following their favorite teams on their school athletics social media accounts including Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.”
