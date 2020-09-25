Richland Co. deputies arrest man accused of stealing copper from recycling company

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of copper pipes from a recycling company in Columbia.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said James Walker has been charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, and obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully.
Deputies received an alarm call from CMC Recycling located at 1148 Shop Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived, they heard a noise coming from a nearby business. Moments later, they noticed the latch to the door was broken. Deputies set up a perimeter and called in a K-9 tracker and found Walker.
Officials later determined Walker broke into CMC Recycling and removed copper pipes before trying to leave the area.
Walker has been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
