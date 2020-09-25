Pawmetto Lifeline hosts emergency dog adoption special to save dogs from local kill shelters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline is hosting an emergency adoption special Friday through Sunday in an effort to find homes for dogs rescued from a euthanasia list at local kill shelters as soon as possible.
Transport for 13 large dogs from two kill shelters in the Midlands to go up north has been canceled. These dogs have now been added to Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoption program.
The organization’s adoption facility is at full capacity and there are no kennels on their “Adoption Row” available to house the new set of rescues. These dogs are currently housed in crates that have been set up in Pawmetto Lifeline’s large indoor park while they wait to be adopted.
Homes are needed for as many dogs as possible by Monday so that Pawmetto Lifeline may still rescue the dogs they have tagged from a euthanasia list at local kill shelters.
Dogs that are 35 pounds and up are only $75! This fee includes up-to-date vaccines, heartworm test, spay/neuter, microchip with free registration, de-wormer and they have been started on flea and heartworm prevention.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.