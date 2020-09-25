My Take: Take advantage of the options available to cast your ballot in this year’s election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are just a matter of weeks from the November 3 general election. And that means you need to make your plans to vote now.
As we saw in the June primary, COVID-19 has complicated the voting experience. If you plan to vote in person, grab your mask and be prepared for long lines and enhanced safety protocols at your precinct.
The deadline to register for in-person voting at a county office is October 2. This year, a large number of people may be considering voting absentee. Recognizing health concerns, state leaders have taken measures to expand absentee voting availability this year.
Voters can apply online or by mail for an absentee ballot. That application must be received by the voter registration office by October 24. And if you are already a registered voter, you can start voting in-person absentee on October 5.
The other option is the in-person absentee. You can apply to vote absentee and vote all in one visit to an elections office.
No matter which option you choose, be sure to participate in the electoral process. We talk about the importance of voting all the time, but it really is true. This is your opportunity to have a say in the issues important to you.
Don’t squander the opportunity. And let’s all hope for a safe and orderly Decision 2020.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.