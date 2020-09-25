Mask requirement among new regulations for Richland One football games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fans who attend Richland One football games this fall will be required to wear masks.
It’s one of several new measures the school district put in place for the safety of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes as teams from the South Carolina High School League begin their football seasons Friday night.
“Our number one priority is to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible,” Richland One Athletics Director Bob Matz said. “We ask that all spectators please follow all stadium protocols so that we can protect everyone’s health and keep having fans in our stands. We encourage fans and supporters to keep up with any changes that could occur throughout the year by following their favorite teams on their school athletics social media accounts including Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.”
Social Distancing
- Spectators must sit only in the marked sections of the bleachers.
- Only two individuals will be allowed to sit together in the marked sections.
Masks
- All spectators must wear a mask.
- If guests do not have a mask, they will not be allowed into the stadium.
- Richland One will not provide masks for sporting events.
Purchasing Tickets
- Tickets to all high school athletics events must be purchased electronically.
- To purchase tickets, fans must go to their school’s athletics website.
- Cash will not be accepted at the gate.
Arrival/Departure Procedures
- There will be no tailgating at any football games this year.
- After parking, spectators should enter the stadium and take their seats. Guests will be expected to leave the stadium immediately after the game ends.
Middle School Football Games
- Richland One middle schools will sell tickets at the gate and cash will be accepted.
The school district also wanted to remind fans about its clear bag policy, which is still in effect for all varsity football and basketball games.
Approved bags:
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ – A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar)
- Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap)
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:
- Purses larger than a clutch bag
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Fanny packs
- Cinch/drawstring bags
- Luggage of any kind
- Computer bags
- Diaper bags
- Binocular cases
- Camera bags
- Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
